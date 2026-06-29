Me and My Friend Pauline at Wollerton Old hall Gardens

I've been away for a couple of days with Crickhowell U3A/Garden Society. Crickhowell is a little town not far from Brecon and the members sometimes go on each other's trips if there are spaces. Two people dropped out of this trip so Pauline and I went in their place. Two of our friends from Brecon were already going.

We went to Harrogate In Yorkshire for two nights.

We stopped at Wollerton Old Hall Gardens near Market Drayton on the way up which is where this photo was taken (by one of our friends).



The gardens were very beautiful, they were divided into 'rooms', each one more beautiful than the last.