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Previous
Photo 2740
Stone Bridge at Harlow Carr....... the other side
Looking at the bridge from this side you can see where the stream goes. Such beautiful stonework!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2026 11:17am
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stone bridge
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harlow carr
Michelle
Lovely capture of the amazing stonework on this charming bridge
July 4th, 2026
Heather
ace
Oh wow, Sue! What a beautiful creation this is! Fav
July 4th, 2026
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