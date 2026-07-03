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Previous
Photo 2740
Painted Lady
The butterflies were out in force in the garden today. I saw 7 different ones and managed to photograph 6.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
3rd July 2026 9:30am
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painted lady
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