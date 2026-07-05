Previous
My Favourite Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 2742

My Favourite Buddleia

Can you believe we have 11 buddleia around the edge of our garden. They self seed and Chris either lets them grow where they are or he moves them to somewhere more appropriate. It's getting ridiculous 😂 🤣.

This pink one with its enormous flowers is my favourite. The butterflies do like it but not as much as the blue ones and the white ones. However, when I went to photograph this pink one there was a Hummingbird Hawkmoth buzzing around it (see other album). I was very excited because I've only seen one about twice before in my life.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact