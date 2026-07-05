My Favourite Buddleia

Can you believe we have 11 buddleia around the edge of our garden. They self seed and Chris either lets them grow where they are or he moves them to somewhere more appropriate. It's getting ridiculous 😂 🤣.



This pink one with its enormous flowers is my favourite. The butterflies do like it but not as much as the blue ones and the white ones. However, when I went to photograph this pink one there was a Hummingbird Hawkmoth buzzing around it (see other album). I was very excited because I've only seen one about twice before in my life.