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Eryngium (Sea Holly) by susiemc
Photo 2744

Eryngium (Sea Holly)

There was a lot of this in Harlow Carr RHS Garden in Harrogate. It was stunning.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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