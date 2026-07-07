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Photo 2745
Tilly by the Canal
I had a lovely walk along the canal today with Nicola and Tilly. It wasn't too hot today - 27 C but I think it's going to be hotter tomorrow.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2026 2:01pm
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dog
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canal
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tilly
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brecon beacons national park
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brecon and monmouth canal
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