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Photo 2750
My beautiful Elsa Spath
This gorgeous clematis was finally flowering when we got back from Martha's although I'm using this photo to fill a gap from before we went.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2026 7:26pm
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garden
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clematis
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elsa spath
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
July 19th, 2026
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