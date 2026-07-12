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My beautiful Elsa Spath by susiemc
Photo 2750

My beautiful Elsa Spath

This gorgeous clematis was finally flowering when we got back from Martha's although I'm using this photo to fill a gap from before we went.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
July 19th, 2026  
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