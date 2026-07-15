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My Buddy is Back by susiemc
Photo 2751

My Buddy is Back

Look who came back with us after our visit to Martha, Rosie and Jake. He seems very happy to be here.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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