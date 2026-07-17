Our Visit to Scotney Castle

Scotney castle was built around 1378 - 1380 and was lived in by The Darells until it was bought in 1778 by Edward Hussey 1 He lived there until he took his own life in 1816. A year later his son, Edward Hussey 11 died, leaving a wife, Anne, and a son, Edward 111. Anne moved away from Scotney with her son but in 1835 her son, Edward 111 moved back to Scotney. He didn't want to live in the old castle after his father and grandfather died there and because it was damp and considered unhealthy, so he built a new house up the hill looking down on the old castle. He deliberately ruined much of the building to add to the picturesque landscape and the view from his new house.

Scotney castle has been in the ownership of the National Trust since 1970 when Edward Hussey 111 's grandson, Christopher, died.

The gardens and moat are beautifully maintained by the National Trust and their army of volunteers.

More history tomorrow.......