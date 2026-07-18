Scotney Castle - The New House

Following on from yesterday's post.........

Edward Hussey III didn't want to live in the old castle so he built a new house in 1837 - 1843 which looked down the hill to the old castle.

He spent many happy years at Scotney with his wife and children but only two more generations of the family have lived there since then. Perhaps partly for that reason the new house has been little altered but Scotney has always been a welcoming and sociable place, filled with books and paintings.

In 1970 Edward's grandson, Christopher, left Scotney to the National Trust on his death. The beautiful gardens have been open to the public for many years but Christopher's widow continued to live in the house until her death in 2006, after which time the house has been open to the public