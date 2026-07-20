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Dyffryn House and Gardens by susiemc
Photo 2758

Dyffryn House and Gardens

A few days ago we had a U3A outing to this place, just outside Cardiff and now owned by the National Trust. Not many rooms in the house are open to the public yet but a lot of work has already been done on the gardens and they are absolutely stunning. WE had a wonderfyl day out.
"The Dyffryn estate can be traced from the 7th century right up to the present day. Many of the large homes in Wales during the late 19th century were built on money made from the industrial revolution. Dyffryn was one of these homes and was built to the grand scale you can see today on wealth made from the coal industry" - Taken from the National Trust website.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Carole Sandford ace
What a wonderful view!
July 21st, 2026  
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