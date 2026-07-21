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Photo 2759
Dyffryn House and Garden
Top left shows a close up of the house in yesterday's post.
I look forward to being able to see more rooms in the house once the National Trust has done more restoration work.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
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