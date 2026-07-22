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Previous
Photo 2760
Dogs by the Canal
Tilly being her usual cooperative self, Reggie trying his best.
Reggie and I had a lovely walk by the canal with Nicola and Tilly. It was a very hot day but thankfully much of the towpath was in the shade.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 1:19pm
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brecon and monmouth canal
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