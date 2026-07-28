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Previous
Photo 2766
Crocosmia
This crocosmia is quite delicate and I love the combination of yellow and orange.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
28th July 2026 8:35am
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flowers
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garden
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crocosmia
Pat Knowles
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Quite a showy flower I think……we have some by the front gate & they look really nice. Come up every year & brighten the front but up nicely.
July 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty !
July 28th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful
July 28th, 2026
Dorothy
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Very pretty and showy!
July 28th, 2026
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