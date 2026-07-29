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Photo 2767
Canna Lily
The Cannas are loving the hot weather, they're doing better than ever this year and they definitely add a tropical touch to the garden.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2026 9:10am
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