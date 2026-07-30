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Reggie Watching TV by susiemc
Photo 2768

Reggie Watching TV

I was cooking this morning I had the TV on in the kitchen because I like this particular programme, "Animal Park". Reggie got very excited with all the different animals. He seemed to particularly like the wolves and the wild dogs, unsurprisingly.

I haven't taken many photos of Reggie this trip (yes, he's still here) because I keep him on the lead most of the time when I'm on my own with him - he can't be trusted with other dogs - and it's difficult to take photos when I'm holding the lead.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Dorothy ace
Love it! 😂
Nice aquarium too.
July 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - I must wake up before commenting - thought - Tv not on !! = looking at the fish tank - Nice painting on the wall , =TV . Reggie has more sense and likes Animal programs - Alfie also used to like animal progs on TV!
July 30th, 2026  
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