Reggie Watching TV

I was cooking this morning I had the TV on in the kitchen because I like this particular programme, "Animal Park". Reggie got very excited with all the different animals. He seemed to particularly like the wolves and the wild dogs, unsurprisingly.



I haven't taken many photos of Reggie this trip (yes, he's still here) because I keep him on the lead most of the time when I'm on my own with him - he can't be trusted with other dogs - and it's difficult to take photos when I'm holding the lead.