Goosander (male) on the River Idle by susiemc
Goosander (male) on the River Idle

There was very little birdlife about as we were doing our walk but several goosanders were enjoying the cold blustery conditions. I had great difficulty holding my camera still in the strong wind.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
