Photo 1621
Goosander (male) on the River Idle
There was very little birdlife about as we were doing our walk but several goosanders were enjoying the cold blustery conditions. I had great difficulty holding my camera still in the strong wind.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4020
photos
71
followers
51
following
444% complete
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th January 2020 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
river
,
nottinghamshire
,
goosander
,
river idle
