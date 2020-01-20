Sign up
Photo 1624
Bullfinch not quite in the Garden
We haven't seen the bullfinches for a while so it was nice to this one this morning. The bullfinch wasn't in the garden but I was, taking the picture.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4029
photos
70
followers
51
following
444% complete
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
381
382
1622
383
384
1623
385
1624
Views
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
20th January 2020 12:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bullfinch
