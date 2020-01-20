Previous
Bullfinch not quite in the Garden by susiemc
Photo 1624

Bullfinch not quite in the Garden

We haven't seen the bullfinches for a while so it was nice to this one this morning. The bullfinch wasn't in the garden but I was, taking the picture.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Sue Cooper

Photo Details

