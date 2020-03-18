Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1628
Confused Pigeon
Am I a Pigeon or am I a Duck? Who cares, I like this pond.
Taken while we were having breakfast :)
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4092
photos
71
followers
51
following
446% complete
View this month »
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
Latest from all albums
437
438
439
440
441
442
1628
443
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th March 2020 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
pond
,
pigeon
bep
Nice shot!
March 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close