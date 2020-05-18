Previous
Young Blackbird by susiemc
Photo 1651

Young Blackbird

This must be a young male because although it doesn't have it's black adult feathers yet it does have an orange beak. It hopped around the edge of the pond looking for a suitable place to have a drink.
18th May 2020

Sue Cooper

