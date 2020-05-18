Sign up
Photo 1651
Young Blackbird
This must be a young male because although it doesn't have it's black adult feathers yet it does have an orange beak. It hopped around the edge of the pond looking for a suitable place to have a drink.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pond
,
blackbird
