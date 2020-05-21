Previous
Large Red Damselfly by susiemc
Large Red Damselfly

So far this year we've only seen blue damselflies so it was good to see a red one today. Actually there were two.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Sue Cooper

Lis Lapthorn
What a great colour! One to look out for.
May 21st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a clear & detailed capture..wonderful colour.
May 21st, 2020  
bep
Wonderful close up!
May 21st, 2020  
