Small Copper by susiemc
Photo 1780

Small Copper

This very small butterfly was well camouflaged on the Gaillardia flower on the back doorstep. I would have missed it with my poor eyesight but Chris spotted it and came to find me. I've not seen many small coppers.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Sue Cooper

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what lovely colours!
September 3rd, 2021  
