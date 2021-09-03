Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1780
Small Copper
This very small butterfly was well camouflaged on the Gaillardia flower on the back doorstep. I would have missed it with my poor eyesight but Chris spotted it and came to find me. I've not seen many small coppers.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4744
photos
77
followers
57
following
487% complete
View this month »
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
Latest from all albums
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
1780
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
3rd September 2021 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
camouflage
,
gaillardia
,
small copper
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what lovely colours!
September 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close