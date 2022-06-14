Sign up
Photo 1857
Swans
Beautiful. elegant swans.
This was taken in the Lake District.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
2
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5156
photos
72
followers
54
following
510% complete
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1269
1861
1270
1862
1271
1272
1273
1274
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
14th June 2022 10:33am
Tags
swans
,
lake district
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and so graceful ! fav
June 27th, 2022
Michelle
Lovely capture, the front one has it's eye on you!
June 27th, 2022
