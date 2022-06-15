Previous
Blackbird in the Woods by susiemc
Blackbird in the Woods

This blackbird posed beautifully for me on this mossy branch.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
