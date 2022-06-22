Sign up
Photo 1858
I've never seen one of these in the garden before........
This, I believe, is a scarlet tiger moth. It's hind wings are bright red and when it flies it looks like a bright red butterfly. There were two of them in the garden this morning which was exciting.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Tags
moth
,
scarlet tiger moth
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s a beaut
June 22nd, 2022
