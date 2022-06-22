Previous
I've never seen one of these in the garden before........ by susiemc
Photo 1858

I've never seen one of these in the garden before........

This, I believe, is a scarlet tiger moth. It's hind wings are bright red and when it flies it looks like a bright red butterfly. There were two of them in the garden this morning which was exciting.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
June 22nd, 2022  
