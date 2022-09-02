Previous
What do you think you’re doing, you with the camera? by susiemc
Photo 1879

What do you think you’re doing, you with the camera?

We haven’t had so many birds on the feeders during the hot weather but they’re gradually coming back.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture ! fav
September 2nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sucha. pretty bird, great shot
September 2nd, 2022  
Michelle
Cute capture
September 2nd, 2022  
