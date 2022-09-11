Previous
Bee on Helianthus "Lemon Queen" (Perennial Sunflower) by susiemc
Photo 1883

Bee on Helianthus "Lemon Queen" (Perennial Sunflower)

These flowers have formed a large clump about 2 metres tall in the corner of the garden and they're absolutely buzzing with bees. I don't know what kind of bees they are but they love these flowers.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

Raymond
Instant fav! I love bees and this is a beautiful photo.
September 11th, 2022  
