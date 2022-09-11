Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1883
Bee on Helianthus "Lemon Queen" (Perennial Sunflower)
These flowers have formed a large clump about 2 metres tall in the corner of the garden and they're absolutely buzzing with bees. I don't know what kind of bees they are but they love these flowers.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5254
photos
70
followers
52
following
515% complete
View this month »
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Latest from all albums
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1883
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th September 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
garden
,
helianthus
,
perennial sunflower
Raymond
Instant fav! I love bees and this is a beautiful photo.
September 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close