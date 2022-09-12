Previous
C'mon Mum I'm Hungry by susiemc
Photo 1884

C'mon Mum I'm Hungry

It seems very late in the summer for baby birds but there are a lot of young goldfinches around. I thought this one was very sweet.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

