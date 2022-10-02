Previous
Comma on the Fence......... by susiemc
Photo 1898

Comma on the Fence.........

.......enjoying the last of the sunshine.
It was warm and sunny this afternoon so we sat outside with our cup of tea. we noticed this comma butterfly the fence. It's getting late in the year to see butterflies so it was a treat to see this one.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Photo Details

