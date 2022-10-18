Sign up
Photo 1900
Hiding
This pheasant was hiding in the bracken at Wakehurst Gardens in Sussex. We spent the day there yesterday.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5309
photos
69
followers
52
following
520% complete
Tags
bird
,
gardens
,
sussex
,
pheasant
,
wakehurst
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted, such gorgeous colours! fav
October 19th, 2022
