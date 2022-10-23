Previous
Upside Down Bird by susiemc
Upside Down Bird

Nuthatches amuse me the way they're always upside down on the feeders.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of this delightful little bird - they are so interesting to watch!
October 24th, 2022  
