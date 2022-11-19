Sign up
Photo 1904
A Very late (and very ragged) Red Admiral
I was very surprised to see this butterfly in the garden this morning, so late in the year. It was sunny but cold, too cold for butterflies I would have thought.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5344
photos
68
followers
52
following
521% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
19th November 2022 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
red admiral
