Avian Lunch

Usually when the sparrowhawk pays us a visit the only thing we see is a grey blur as it swoops down and away. Today, this handsome chap decided to eat its lunch, a great tit I think, in front of the dining room window. You can just about see the great tit in it's talons.I was absolutely thrilled to get this picture. It's a shame about the poor little great tit but the sparrowhawk has to eat and fortunately there's no shortage of great tits. You can tell this is a male because of the rusty colour on it's chest.