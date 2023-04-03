Sign up
Photo 1924
An Early Butterfly
This is a comma which suddenly appeared in my field of view when I was photographing some tulips. Very conveniently it settled on some fresh green leaves and I was able to take a few photos.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5499
photos
68
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
3rd April 2023 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
comma
