Previous
Next
Hedgehog by susiemc
Photo 1925

Hedgehog

Yesterday I went across the road to my friend Sandra's house and we were sitting outside having a cup of tea when we noticed this little chap. I happened to have my camera with me because I'd just been for a walk (lucky!). Hedgehogs aren't really safe in Sandra's garden because of her dog. It can't physically hurt a hedgehog because of the spines but it barks and barks relentlessly at them and that must be very stressful for them. So....Sandra lent me some gardening gloves and a bucket and I brought it across to our garden. It hope it didn't mind but it was for it's own good. It was still in the garden this morning but it could get under the fence if it wanted to and explore other people's gardens.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jesika
Hope it’s ok. Not good for them to be out in day time.
April 8th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
@jesika2 Yes we were concerned for that reason but it seemed ok.
April 8th, 2023  
Jesika
@susiemc thanks, glad to hear that
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise