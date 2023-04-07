Hedgehog

Yesterday I went across the road to my friend Sandra's house and we were sitting outside having a cup of tea when we noticed this little chap. I happened to have my camera with me because I'd just been for a walk (lucky!). Hedgehogs aren't really safe in Sandra's garden because of her dog. It can't physically hurt a hedgehog because of the spines but it barks and barks relentlessly at them and that must be very stressful for them. So....Sandra lent me some gardening gloves and a bucket and I brought it across to our garden. It hope it didn't mind but it was for it's own good. It was still in the garden this morning but it could get under the fence if it wanted to and explore other people's gardens.