Ruddy Darter by susiemc
Photo 1948

Ruddy Darter

This lovely dragonfly posed very nicely on the rockery for me. This particular rock with its lovely markings and moss is huge. It came out of the ground when the builder was using his digger to dig out the hole for the pond.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

