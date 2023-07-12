Sign up
Photo 1948
Ruddy Darter
This lovely dragonfly posed very nicely on the rockery for me. This particular rock with its lovely markings and moss is huge. It came out of the ground when the builder was using his digger to dig out the hole for the pond.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5625
photos
66
followers
52
following
533% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th July 2023 5:45pm
Tags
rock
,
garden
,
dragonfly
,
ruddy darter
