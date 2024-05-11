Sign up
Photo 1980
Bee on Hawthorne
I was taking photos of the hawthorn blossom when this bumble bee obligingly landed on one of the flowers.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
blossom
,
garden
,
bumble bee
,
hawthorn
Michelle
Beautiful capture
May 11th, 2024
