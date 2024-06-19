Sign up
Previous
Photo 1984
Baby Swallows
This was at Aberglasney, in the entrance to the shop. The parents really didn't seem to mind a constant stream of people going in and out of the shop.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6004
photos
64
followers
48
following
543% complete
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1993
1994
1984
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
19th June 2024 2:33pm
Tags
birds
,
nest
,
swallows
,
fledgelings
,
aberglasney
xbm
ace
Lovely to see. For the last few years we have not seen many swallows although swift numbers seem to be holding up thank goodness,
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing shot!
June 23rd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
@g3xbm
It's interesting that you say that, Rog. We never see swallows here but we do see swifts. It was a treat to see these at Aberglasney.
June 23rd, 2024
