Baby Swallows by susiemc
Baby Swallows

This was at Aberglasney, in the entrance to the shop. The parents really didn't seem to mind a constant stream of people going in and out of the shop.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Sue Cooper

xbm ace
Lovely to see. For the last few years we have not seen many swallows although swift numbers seem to be holding up thank goodness,
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing shot!
June 23rd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
@g3xbm It's interesting that you say that, Rog. We never see swallows here but we do see swifts. It was a treat to see these at Aberglasney.
June 23rd, 2024  
