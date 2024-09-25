Sign up
Photo 2004
Lesser Black Backed Gull
We visited a friend in Penarth, near Cardiff a couple of days ago. We went for a walk round Comeston Lakes. It rained the whole time we were walking but we enjoyed it anyway. It wasn't great for taking photos but I managed to take a few of gulls.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
lesser black backed gull
,
comeston lakes
