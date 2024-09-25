Previous
Lesser Black Backed Gull by susiemc
Photo 2004

Lesser Black Backed Gull

We visited a friend in Penarth, near Cardiff a couple of days ago. We went for a walk round Comeston Lakes. It rained the whole time we were walking but we enjoyed it anyway. It wasn't great for taking photos but I managed to take a few of gulls.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise