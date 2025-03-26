Previous
Tortoiseshell on Arabis by susiemc
Tortoiseshell on Arabis

I forgot to post this at the time I took the photo. It's a very tired, battered butterfly, must be one that's overwintered. It was very early, the first butterfly of the year in the garden but we've seen a few others since.
26th March 2025

Sue Cooper

susiemc
