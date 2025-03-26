Sign up
Photo 2007
Tortoiseshell on Arabis
I forgot to post this at the time I took the photo. It's a very tired, battered butterfly, must be one that's overwintered. It was very early, the first butterfly of the year in the garden but we've seen a few others since.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6319
photos
69
followers
43
following
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
tortoiseshell.
