Photo 2007
Mr Chaffinch
I took this picture yesterday while wandering around the garden with my camera. This little chaffinch was definitely not fazed by my presence
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6317
photos
69
followers
43
following
550% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th April 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
chaffinch
