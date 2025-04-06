Mr Orange Tip

The first one this year. Mrs Orange Tip was also flitting about but she never settled so I couldn't get a photo. She doesn't have the orange tips.



Last year was a terrible year for butterflies everywhere. This year has got off to a good start, we've seen five different species so far. This is the second one I've managed to photograph - I forgot to post the other one but I will. I was delighted when this one settled on this very pretty brunnera.



Having struggled through those winter months desperate to find something to photograph, I'm now overwhelmed 😂. There's so much happening in the garden!