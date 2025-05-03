Sign up
Photo 2010
Large White on a Dandelion
Even a plain old Large White has it's own beauty.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Birds and other Wildlife
DMC-FZ200
3rd May 2025 11:59am
flower
dandelion
butterfly
large white
