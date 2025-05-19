Previous
Meadow Pipit by susiemc
Meadow Pipit

Taken on one of our walks on the heath in the New Forest. I had help identifying it with an app on my phone which identifies bird song. It was singing its heart out before I took this photo.
Sue Cooper

