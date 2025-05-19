Sign up
Photo 2012
Meadow Pipit
Taken on one of our walks on the heath in the New Forest. I had help identifying it with an app on my phone which identifies bird song. It was singing its heart out before I took this photo.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
new forest
,
meadow pipit
