Damselflies Mating
Today Chris and I went to some water gardens nearby. They're just a 20 minute drive away and the gardens are beautiful but not very extensive .......and......there's a nice little café. It was just right for Chris. We both enjoyed our outing.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
3rd July 2025 11:55am
Tags
damselflies
