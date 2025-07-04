Previous
Banded Demoiselle by susiemc
Photo 2018

Banded Demoiselle

Another damselfly at the Water Gardens we visited a few days ago
4th July 2025

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon
Oh, interesting. The wings here look more solid and more strongly coloured than usual, in most dragonfly photos, a beautiful deep teal blue.
July 7th, 2025  
