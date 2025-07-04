Sign up
Photo 2018
Banded Demoiselle
Another damselfly at the Water Gardens we visited a few days ago
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6417
photos
68
followers
42
following
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2017
2376
2377
2018
2019
2020
2378
2379
Views
1
1
Birds and other Wildlife
DMC-FZ200
3rd July 2025 11:41am
View Info
View All
Public
View
water gardens
,
damselfly
,
banded demoiselle
,
westonbury mill
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, interesting. The wings here look more solid and more strongly coloured than usual, in most dragonfly photos, a beautiful deep teal blue.
July 7th, 2025
