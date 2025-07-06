Previous
Comma on Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 2019

Comma on Buddleia

The first one I've seen this year. I went into the garden after lunch and this buddleia bush was full of butterflies. I saw more butterflies in the 15 minutes that I was out there than in the whole of last summer and I'm not exaggerating.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

