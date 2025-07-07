Previous
Red Admiral on Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 2021

Red Admiral on Buddleia

Taken in the garden a couple of days ago. So good to see all these butterflies.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beauty
July 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
Beautifully perched!
July 8th, 2025  
