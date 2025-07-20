Previous
The First Tortoiseshell This Year by susiemc
Photo 2025

The First Tortoiseshell This Year

As with the painted lady, I don't think I saw one of these last year. Tortoiseshells were once one of our most common butterflies but sadly they're in serious decline. 2025 does seem to be a good year for butterflies which is very encouraging.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
--- and a beautiful capture ! fav
July 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful capture!
July 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 20th, 2025  
