Previous
Photo 2025
The First Tortoiseshell This Year
As with the painted lady, I don't think I saw one of these last year. Tortoiseshells were once one of our most common butterflies but sadly they're in serious decline. 2025 does seem to be a good year for butterflies which is very encouraging.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
4
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6436
photos
68
followers
43
following
554% complete
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2388
2389
2024
2390
2391
2392
2025
2393
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
20th July 2025 2:34pm
garden
,
butterfly
,
tortoiseshell
,
buddleia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
--- and a beautiful capture ! fav
July 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 20th, 2025
