Previous
Photo 2028
Big Mama
This huge grey seal was in a cove where we saw 5 pups, including the one I posted yesterday. It was probably mama to one of them.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
22nd September 2025 11:28am
Tags
wales
,
pembrokeshire
,
grey seal
,
st justinians
